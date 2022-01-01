Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve leche cake

Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake - Coquito$3.99
Delicious butter rum cake and smothered it in a creamy coquito mix, topping it off with a velvety mousse and dusted with cinnamon.
Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate$3.99
Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse
More about Spanglish
Dos Perros image

 

Dos Perros

200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
More about Dos Perros

