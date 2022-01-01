Lox in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve lox
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyu Caffe
341 W Main St, Durham
|Smoked Lox Omelet
|$12.50
Smoked lox, red onions, shredded fontina cheese topped with roasted red pepper drizzle
PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
359 Blackwell Street, Durham
|Lox & Toast
|$15.50
La Farm sourdough with lox, chipotle cream cheese, pickled onions, capers and microgreens. topped with olive oil, fresh dill and lemon.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Everything Bagels
530 Foster St, Durham
|Vegan Faux Lox
|$9.50
Faux Lox- “nova-style” smoked oraganic carrots, scallion cream cheese, and The Spicy Hermit kimchi. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Black Lime & Sea Salt.
|Lox (6 oz)
|$10.50
|Lox
|$9.50
Wild caught cold smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, and The Spicy Hermit kimchi. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Black Lime & Sea Salt.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Lox of Love
|$11.50
bagel, house-cured gravlax*, cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, capers, black pepper
