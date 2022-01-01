Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve lox

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Lox Omelet$12.50
Smoked lox, red onions, shredded fontina cheese topped with roasted red pepper drizzle
More about Beyu Caffe
Item pic

 

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

359 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox & Toast$15.50
La Farm sourdough with lox, chipotle cream cheese, pickled onions, capers and microgreens. topped with olive oil, fresh dill and lemon.
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Everything Bagels

530 Foster St, Durham

Avg 4.4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Faux Lox$9.50
Faux Lox- “nova-style” smoked oraganic carrots, scallion cream cheese, and The Spicy Hermit kimchi. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Black Lime & Sea Salt.
Lox (6 oz)$10.50
Lox$9.50
Wild caught cold smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, and The Spicy Hermit kimchi. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Black Lime & Sea Salt.
More about Everything Bagels
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Lox of Love$11.50
bagel, house-cured gravlax*, cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, capers, black pepper
Item contains wheat and dairy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed in our item descriptions. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Monuts

