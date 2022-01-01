Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango salad in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve mango salad

Consumer pic

 

Krill - 506 Ramseur St

506 Ramseur St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Mango & Arugula Salad$12.00
miso dressing
More about Krill - 506 Ramseur St
Viceroy Durham image

 

The Viceroy

335 Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Papaya Salad$11.00
Shaved mango and papaya served with Tamarind and Sugar Plum Dressing
More about The Viceroy

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Cheese Pizza

Tacos

Curry

Chocolate Mousse

Kebabs

Crispy Tofu

Crab Cakes

Bulgogi

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston