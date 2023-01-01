Marble cake in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Little Barb's Bakery - 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall

530 Foster St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cake Slice of The Day (Marble)$8.50
Marble cake layers with chocolate ganache
More about Little Barb's Bakery - 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Marble Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting$4.00
A snack cake to rule them all. Chocolate and vanilla swirl with cream cheese frosting and rainbow sprinkles.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Eggs
Swirly Whirly Chocolate-Vanilla Marble Cake$4.00
Swirls of rich dark chocolate and delicious vanilla cake with a cream cheese frosting. Perfect with a cup of coffee or stashed away as a treat for later!
*Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
More about Monuts

