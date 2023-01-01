Durham restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Durham restaurants
  • Durham

Must-try Durham restaurants

Banner pic

 

Nzingas Kitchen

826 Fayetteville St. Suite 110, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast & Chicken$13.99
Five fried jumbo wings with our French Toast dipped in our famous custard and topped with Fairy dust.
Zinga Style Fish Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried whiting on brioche bun with lettuce tomato and special Nzinga sauce.
Beignets$6.47
Three of our Creole pastries lightly fried topped with Fairy dust or our sugar glaze
Cafe' @ Durham Tech image

 

Cafe @ Durham Tech

1634 Cooper Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito Meal$7.00
Flour Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, skillet browned potatoes, and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of side sausage patties or side of bacon.
SEASONED SHOESTRING FRIES$1.75
BYO SANDWICH$5.75
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

Bull McCabes Irish Pub

427 W Main Street, Durham

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)$14.00
served with your choice of sauce or dry rub, and your choice of dipping sauce;
*contains soy
Basket of Fries (v)$6.00
garlic-pepper seasoned beer-battered fries;
*contains gluten and soy; seasoning contains garlic, onions
Chicken Philly$14.00
Philly-inspired sandwich with shredded chicken breast, peppers and onions, Provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll; *contains egg (mayo), dairy (butter on hoagie and cheese), onions, gluten/wheat
Main pic

 

Vici Ristobar POS - Vici Ristobar

1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
NY Style$0.00
Italian plum tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, grated cheese, mozzarella
"Cinelli's Famous" Grandma Margherita$0.00
Cinelli’s original recipe, thin crust, crushed Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, oregano, grated cheese
Chicken Parm$18.00
Breaded and fried chicken breasts, tomato sauce, mozzarella, side of spaghetti
Loaf Bakery image

 

Loaf

111 W Parrish St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seeded Sourdough$7.00
Featuring a blend of wheat and white flours, this loaf is heavily seeded inside and out: Sunflower, Sesame, and Golden Flax Seed.
Where will you pick up your Order?$0.00
You must select a location to pick up your order. Choose your location and add this item to your cart. Please keep in mind cold items including DESSERTS, BEVERAGES (including hot coffee) and COLD grocery items are NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP. These items will be voided if you add them to your market pick up.
Gougère (S)$3.00
Geer Street Garden image

 

Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street

644 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$7.00
With Choice of 2 sauces
Fried Chicken Plate$18.00
3 pieces boneless fried chicken with potato salad & green beans
Local Pasture Raised Burger$17.00
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of side
Banner pic

 

Brunello Wine Bar

123 Market Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Italy from North to South$50.00
Minerally Whites$40.00
Chillable Reds$45.00
Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill - Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pine Nut Salad$13.00
A perfect blend of feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, red onions, cucumbers, pine nuts, fresh tomatoes, soba pasta noodles and fresh mixed greens tossed with lemon basil dressing
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, cheese and sweet corn tossed with southwest seasoning, and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Cobb Salad$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas

112 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.5 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Empanada
Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Pork Carnitas Empanada
Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Quinoa Empanada
Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack. (Vegetarian)
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Consumer pic

 

Joe Van Gogh - Woodcroft

4711 5A Hope Valley Road, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.25
Freshly brewed Joe Van Gogh coffee.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Choose Firsthand Food City Ham & Egg or Egg & Cheese with your choice of bread, cheese, and egg style. (Allergens: Wheat, dairy, egg.)
Pumpkin Spice$4.75
House crafted pumpkin syrup paired with our award-winning espresso and Homeland Creamery milk steamed to a silky texture.
Banner pic

 

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ko'Jangles Fries$7.50
Don't play. Straight up Ko'Jangles Seasoning on these playa. Side of honey mustard for the homies.
Szechuan Cashew Broccoli$12.00
Roasted Broccoli & Cashews, Szechuan Peppercorns, Zesty Lemon Vinaigrette, Soy Mayo
KO.F.C.$14.75
Korean Fried Chicken, Gochujang Mayo, Kimchi Slaw, Mae Ploy Sweet Chili
Banner pic

 

Pure Vegan Café - 2812 Erwin Rd

2812 Erwin Road, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Chik'n$10.99
Crispy Chick'n patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Spicy Buffalo Sauce | Ranch
Original Chik'n$15.20
Crispy Chick'n patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Cheeze | Honee mustard
Chipotle Chik'n$15.20
Crispy Chik'n patty | Lettuce | Avocado | Jalapenos | Pico | Chipotle Mayo
Picnic image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
POUND OF BARBECUE$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
DEVILED EGGS$4.00
Four southern style deviled eggs topped with pickled shallots
NC WHOLE HOG BARBECUE PLATE$15.00
Traditional North Carolina whole hog, hand pulled barbecue, slaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering image

 

Zweli's Kitchen & Catering - Zweli's Kitchen

4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sadza$5.99
A cornmeal based Zimbabwean staple. Typically eaten with hands to scoop up stews or veggies. Comes with a tomato relish. Vegan
Dovi Chicken$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed chicken and jollof rice.
Sweet Magwinyas$6.00
Classic Zimbabwean donuts, sprinkled with powdered sugar
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kokí (formerly Spanglish)

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fountain of Youth$12.99
salad mix, chicken chimichurri, maduros, queso fresco,  roasted corn salsa, avocado, red wine vinaigrette
Three Empanadas$10.99
Flaky pastry fried to order and stuffed with your favorite fillings! Three (3) empanadas, which we consider enough for a meal.
One Empanada$3.99
Flaky pastry fried to order and stuffed with your favorite fillings! One (1) empanada, which we consider enough for a snack or appetizer.
Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe - Beyu Caffe 341 Main

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramello$4.00
espresso, caramel, vanilla, steamed milk, topped with caramel drizzle
Beyu Breakfast$10.95
Two eggs with your choice of pork bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, or Italian sausage; polenta grits or homefries; and a biscuit, toast, or English muffin
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Garden Omelet$9.50
Two eggs, baby spinach, mushroom, tomatoes, sliced onions, sliced green, red
peppers, sliced avocado, shredded cheddar, and a zesty pesto drizzle
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Hutchins Garage image

PIZZA

Hutchins Garage

402 Geer Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Portabello & Shitake$16.00
Mushroom cream, portabello and shitake mushroom, sweet onion, smoked mozzarella, smoked gouda, mixed herb, parmesan
Classic Pepperoni$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Beet Salad$11.00
Roasted beets, arugula, walnuts, pickled red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$11.00
Chicken, cheese, scallions and buffalo sauce rolled in a crispy wrapper with sun-dried tomato bleu cheese sipping sauce
Mac n Cheese$11.00
Our famous mac n cheese made with elbow pasta, bechamel, crispy country ham, and a blend of sharp cheddar and parmesan cheese
All American Burger$14.00
Topped with white cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made bread & pickles and smoked thousand island dressing on a toasted brioche roll.
Taberna Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Taberna Tapas

325 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower$13.00
cauliflower, Brussel sprout leaves, manchego cheese cream sauce
Roasted Chicken Wings$13.00
chicken wings- sauce options: garlic pimenton, spicy garlic pimenton, honey chipotle, diablo
Empanadas de Carne$12.00
steak, potato, shallots, puff pastry
Consumer pic

 

Ma's Diner: - Delivering to the greater Durham area

2818 Chapel Hill Road, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Sub$9.95
Ma Purvis, I didn't forget about you. This Veggie Sandwich uses an Eggplant Caviar, Roasted Peppers, Sauteed Mushrooms and a Basil Mayo. And this is Vegan!!
House Salad$7.95
Spring Greens Mix served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Carrots and Cucumbers. Choice of Dressing.
Ma's Eggplant Rollatini$0.00
Sundays at Joe Russo's meant Mrs. B cooking for an army! The recipe comes from one of those afternoons. Eggplant sliced thin and rolled with Mozzarella Cheese and Prosciutto. Breaded and deep fried. Served with Red Gravy (or 'Marinara Sauce' to some). 3 per order.
Juju Durham image

TAPAS

Juju Durham

737 9th Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork & Chives Dumplings$10.00
red chili, soy, steamed (5 pieces)
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
crispy, dried apricots, crushed peanuts, pickled shallots (GF) (fish sauce in sauce)
Gen. Tso's Chicken$20.00
bok choy leaves, chilies, sesame (GF) (Vegan with tofu)
Consumer pic

 

QueenBurger

359 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Fry$4.00
Individual Size- Choose From Our House Fire Spice Blend or Classic Sea Salt
Vegan Burger$9.50
Two Smashed Housemade Veggie Patties, Vegan Cheese, Housemade Pickles, Griddled Onions, Vegan Special Sauce
Classic Burger$9.50
Two Smashed Baldwin Farms Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, Ashe Co. Hoop Cheddar, Housemade Pickles, Griddled Onions, Special Sauce
Mateo Tapas image

 

Mateo Tapas

109 W Chapel Hill St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Paella$56.00
smoked chicken, chorizo, albondigas, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, aioli. Serves 2-4
Seafarer Paella$56.00
shrimp, squid, mussels, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, aioli. Serves 2-4
Costillas de Puerco$16.00
pork ribs, espelette pepper jelly glaze
Consumer pic

 

Burger Bach - Durham

737 9th St #220, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ORIGINAL$16.00
BEEF, ORIGINAL SAUCE, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, DICED ONIONS, DILL PICKLE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO
HANGOVER CURE$15.00
BEEF, BACON, HOT SAUCE, FRIED EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, MAYO
SIDE FRY$3.50
SERVED WITH ONE DIPPING SAUCE
Consumer pic

 

Krill - 506 Ramseur St

506 Ramseur St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bok Choy$12.00
hon shimeji mushrooms, hoisin, oyster sauce, Fresno, ginger
Jasmine Rice$5.00
Served with szechuan cucumbers, house pickles
Queso Puti$16.00
sourdough, plum smoked tea and green tomato mostarda, Szechuan chili oil.
Cocoa Cinnamon image

 

Cocoa Cinnamon - OND

420 W Geer Street, Durham

Avg 4.1 (613 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Amuleto$4.75
House-made vanilla bean syrup latte. Named “Amulet” to honor how the Olmecs used the vanilla orchid flower as protection.
A LEO THAT PROTECTS THE SUN$6.00
Hot (or iced) chocolate with local honey, turmeric, cinnamon, & ginger, garnished with gold flakes
SEASONAL ESPRESSO TONIC (MKT PRICE)$7.00
April - Little Waves Espresso with a House made Strawberry - Cardamom syrup and tonic water. Topped with cardamom powder.
Consumer pic

 

Bul Box - University Hill

3105 Shannon Rd #103, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bulgogi Spring Rolls$6.50
2 pieces of deep fried bulgogi spring rolls filled with bulgogi beef, cabbage, carrots, and onions.
Bulgogi Fries$12.00
crispy french fries topped with Korean bulgogi beef, cilantro, jalapeno, green onions, a sunny-side up egg, cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, and soy glaze.
Seoul$12.89
bulgogi beef, kale mix, kimchi, pickled carrots, romaine lettuce, eggplant, fried egg, scallion, sesame seeds, gochujang sauce.
Consumer pic

 

Lula and Sadie's at Pour Taproom - 202 N. Corcoran Street

202 N. Corcoran Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mema's Chex Mix$6.00
A Seasoned Mix of Bagel Chips, Rice Chex, Wheat Chex, Pretzels and Mixed Nuts.
Soup of the Day$8.00
OUR AWARD WINNING CHILI (Vegetarian/Vegan Options) - Chili to "SCREAM" For with Grass-Fed Angus Beef, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Bi-Colored Corn and Black Beans. Served with Cilantro Cream and Monterey Jack Cheese - 12oz.
Roasted Wings$10.00
Naked or Tossed In Your Choice of One of Our Housemade Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, HOT Hattie B's Style or Rosemary Honey. Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.
Main pic

 

Mango Indian Grill - Durham Food Hall

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chettinad Curry$11.00
Popular curry from Chettinad cuisine, Chicken or Cauliflower simmered in ground spices with garlic & ginger, aromatic and spicy hot curry,
Served with Basmati Rice, Naan & 2 Sides, Ask for Vegan option!
Chili Chicken$12.00
Chicken pieces blended in South Indian seasoning and pan-seared with sweet 'n sour sauce, Indo-Chinese inspired!
Saag$11.00
Tasty as well as nutritious dish! Your choice of Protein or Paneer or Potato cooked with spinach and mild Indian spices,
Served with Basmati Rice, Naan & 2 Sides
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden image

 

Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bo's Special$17.75
Namu Favorite - Korean BBQ + choice of mandoo served over white rice and spring mix.
Joe's Special$17.75
Namu Favorite - Korean BBQ + japchae served over white rice and spring mix.
Rice Plate$14.00
Classic & Simple - Korean BBQ over a bed of rice and spring mix.
