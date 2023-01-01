Durham restaurants you'll love
Must-try Durham restaurants
Nzingas Kitchen
826 Fayetteville St. Suite 110, Durham
|Popular items
|French Toast & Chicken
|$13.99
Five fried jumbo wings with our French Toast dipped in our famous custard and topped with Fairy dust.
|Zinga Style Fish Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy fried whiting on brioche bun with lettuce tomato and special Nzinga sauce.
|Beignets
|$6.47
Three of our Creole pastries lightly fried topped with Fairy dust or our sugar glaze
Cafe @ Durham Tech
1634 Cooper Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito Meal
|$7.00
Flour Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, skillet browned potatoes, and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of side sausage patties or side of bacon.
|SEASONED SHOESTRING FRIES
|$1.75
|BYO SANDWICH
|$5.75
HAMBURGERS
Bull McCabes Irish Pub
427 W Main Street, Durham
|Popular items
|McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)
|$14.00
served with your choice of sauce or dry rub, and your choice of dipping sauce;
*contains soy
|Basket of Fries (v)
|$6.00
garlic-pepper seasoned beer-battered fries;
*contains gluten and soy; seasoning contains garlic, onions
|Chicken Philly
|$14.00
Philly-inspired sandwich with shredded chicken breast, peppers and onions, Provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll; *contains egg (mayo), dairy (butter on hoagie and cheese), onions, gluten/wheat
Vici Ristobar POS - Vici Ristobar
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham
|Popular items
|NY Style
|$0.00
Italian plum tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, grated cheese, mozzarella
|"Cinelli's Famous" Grandma Margherita
|$0.00
Cinelli’s original recipe, thin crust, crushed Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, oregano, grated cheese
|Chicken Parm
|$18.00
Breaded and fried chicken breasts, tomato sauce, mozzarella, side of spaghetti
Loaf
111 W Parrish St, Durham
|Popular items
|Seeded Sourdough
|$7.00
Featuring a blend of wheat and white flours, this loaf is heavily seeded inside and out: Sunflower, Sesame, and Golden Flax Seed.
|Where will you pick up your Order?
|$0.00
You must select a location to pick up your order. Choose your location and add this item to your cart. Please keep in mind cold items including DESSERTS, BEVERAGES (including hot coffee) and COLD grocery items are NOT AVAILABLE FOR MARKET PICK UP. These items will be voided if you add them to your market pick up.
|Gougère (S)
|$3.00
Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street
644 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$7.00
With Choice of 2 sauces
|Fried Chicken Plate
|$18.00
3 pieces boneless fried chicken with potato salad & green beans
|Local Pasture Raised Burger
|$17.00
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of side
Brunello Wine Bar
123 Market Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Italy from North to South
|$50.00
|Minerally Whites
|$40.00
|Chillable Reds
|$45.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill - Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Popular items
|Pine Nut Salad
|$13.00
A perfect blend of feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, red onions, cucumbers, pine nuts, fresh tomatoes, soba pasta noodles and fresh mixed greens tossed with lemon basil dressing
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, cheese and sweet corn tossed with southwest seasoning, and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream
|Quesadilla Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
EMPANADAS
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
112 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Potato Empanada
Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
|Pork Carnitas Empanada
Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
|Quinoa Empanada
Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack. (Vegetarian)
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Joe Van Gogh - Woodcroft
4711 5A Hope Valley Road, Durham
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
Freshly brewed Joe Van Gogh coffee.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.00
Choose Firsthand Food City Ham & Egg or Egg & Cheese with your choice of bread, cheese, and egg style. (Allergens: Wheat, dairy, egg.)
|Pumpkin Spice
|$4.75
House crafted pumpkin syrup paired with our award-winning espresso and Homeland Creamery milk steamed to a silky texture.
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
|Popular items
|Ko'Jangles Fries
|$7.50
Don't play. Straight up Ko'Jangles Seasoning on these playa. Side of honey mustard for the homies.
|Szechuan Cashew Broccoli
|$12.00
Roasted Broccoli & Cashews, Szechuan Peppercorns, Zesty Lemon Vinaigrette, Soy Mayo
|KO.F.C.
|$14.75
Korean Fried Chicken, Gochujang Mayo, Kimchi Slaw, Mae Ploy Sweet Chili
Pure Vegan Café - 2812 Erwin Rd
2812 Erwin Road, Durham
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chik'n
|$10.99
Crispy Chick'n patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Spicy Buffalo Sauce | Ranch
|Original Chik'n
|$15.20
Crispy Chick'n patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Cheeze | Honee mustard
|Chipotle Chik'n
|$15.20
Crispy Chik'n patty | Lettuce | Avocado | Jalapenos | Pico | Chipotle Mayo
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Picnic
1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham
|Popular items
|POUND OF BARBECUE
|$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
|DEVILED EGGS
|$4.00
Four southern style deviled eggs topped with pickled shallots
|NC WHOLE HOG BARBECUE PLATE
|$15.00
Traditional North Carolina whole hog, hand pulled barbecue, slaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering - Zweli's Kitchen
4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham
|Popular items
|Sadza
|$5.99
A cornmeal based Zimbabwean staple. Typically eaten with hands to scoop up stews or veggies. Comes with a tomato relish. Vegan
|Dovi Chicken
|$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed chicken and jollof rice.
|Sweet Magwinyas
|$6.00
Classic Zimbabwean donuts, sprinkled with powdered sugar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
kokí (formerly Spanglish)
104 City Hall Plz, Durham
|Popular items
|Fountain of Youth
|$12.99
salad mix, chicken chimichurri, maduros, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa, avocado, red wine vinaigrette
|Three Empanadas
|$10.99
Flaky pastry fried to order and stuffed with your favorite fillings! Three (3) empanadas, which we consider enough for a meal.
|One Empanada
|$3.99
Flaky pastry fried to order and stuffed with your favorite fillings! One (1) empanada, which we consider enough for a snack or appetizer.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyu Caffe - Beyu Caffe 341 Main
341 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Caramello
|$4.00
espresso, caramel, vanilla, steamed milk, topped with caramel drizzle
|Beyu Breakfast
|$10.95
Two eggs with your choice of pork bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, or Italian sausage; polenta grits or homefries; and a biscuit, toast, or English muffin
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Garden Omelet
|$9.50
Two eggs, baby spinach, mushroom, tomatoes, sliced onions, sliced green, red
peppers, sliced avocado, shredded cheddar, and a zesty pesto drizzle
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
PIZZA
Hutchins Garage
402 Geer Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Portabello & Shitake
|$16.00
Mushroom cream, portabello and shitake mushroom, sweet onion, smoked mozzarella, smoked gouda, mixed herb, parmesan
|Classic Pepperoni
|$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Beet Salad
|$11.00
Roasted beets, arugula, walnuts, pickled red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$11.00
Chicken, cheese, scallions and buffalo sauce rolled in a crispy wrapper with sun-dried tomato bleu cheese sipping sauce
|Mac n Cheese
|$11.00
Our famous mac n cheese made with elbow pasta, bechamel, crispy country ham, and a blend of sharp cheddar and parmesan cheese
|All American Burger
|$14.00
Topped with white cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made bread & pickles and smoked thousand island dressing on a toasted brioche roll.
TAPAS
Taberna Tapas
325 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
cauliflower, Brussel sprout leaves, manchego cheese cream sauce
|Roasted Chicken Wings
|$13.00
chicken wings- sauce options: garlic pimenton, spicy garlic pimenton, honey chipotle, diablo
|Empanadas de Carne
|$12.00
steak, potato, shallots, puff pastry
Ma's Diner: - Delivering to the greater Durham area
2818 Chapel Hill Road, Durham
|Popular items
|Veggie Sub
|$9.95
Ma Purvis, I didn't forget about you. This Veggie Sandwich uses an Eggplant Caviar, Roasted Peppers, Sauteed Mushrooms and a Basil Mayo. And this is Vegan!!
|House Salad
|$7.95
Spring Greens Mix served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Carrots and Cucumbers. Choice of Dressing.
|Ma's Eggplant Rollatini
|$0.00
Sundays at Joe Russo's meant Mrs. B cooking for an army! The recipe comes from one of those afternoons. Eggplant sliced thin and rolled with Mozzarella Cheese and Prosciutto. Breaded and deep fried. Served with Red Gravy (or 'Marinara Sauce' to some). 3 per order.
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Pork & Chives Dumplings
|$10.00
red chili, soy, steamed (5 pieces)
|Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
crispy, dried apricots, crushed peanuts, pickled shallots (GF) (fish sauce in sauce)
|Gen. Tso's Chicken
|$20.00
bok choy leaves, chilies, sesame (GF) (Vegan with tofu)
QueenBurger
359 Blackwell Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Regular Fry
|$4.00
Individual Size- Choose From Our House Fire Spice Blend or Classic Sea Salt
|Vegan Burger
|$9.50
Two Smashed Housemade Veggie Patties, Vegan Cheese, Housemade Pickles, Griddled Onions, Vegan Special Sauce
|Classic Burger
|$9.50
Two Smashed Baldwin Farms Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, Ashe Co. Hoop Cheddar, Housemade Pickles, Griddled Onions, Special Sauce
Mateo Tapas
109 W Chapel Hill St, Durham
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Paella
|$56.00
smoked chicken, chorizo, albondigas, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, aioli. Serves 2-4
|Seafarer Paella
|$56.00
shrimp, squid, mussels, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, aioli. Serves 2-4
|Costillas de Puerco
|$16.00
pork ribs, espelette pepper jelly glaze
Burger Bach - Durham
737 9th St #220, Durham
|Popular items
|ORIGINAL
|$16.00
BEEF, ORIGINAL SAUCE, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, DICED ONIONS, DILL PICKLE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO
|HANGOVER CURE
|$15.00
BEEF, BACON, HOT SAUCE, FRIED EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, MAYO
|SIDE FRY
|$3.50
SERVED WITH ONE DIPPING SAUCE
Krill - 506 Ramseur St
506 Ramseur St, Durham
|Popular items
|Bok Choy
|$12.00
hon shimeji mushrooms, hoisin, oyster sauce, Fresno, ginger
|Jasmine Rice
|$5.00
Served with szechuan cucumbers, house pickles
|Queso Puti
|$16.00
sourdough, plum smoked tea and green tomato mostarda, Szechuan chili oil.
Cocoa Cinnamon - OND
420 W Geer Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Amuleto
|$4.75
House-made vanilla bean syrup latte. Named “Amulet” to honor how the Olmecs used the vanilla orchid flower as protection.
|A LEO THAT PROTECTS THE SUN
|$6.00
Hot (or iced) chocolate with local honey, turmeric, cinnamon, & ginger, garnished with gold flakes
|SEASONAL ESPRESSO TONIC (MKT PRICE)
|$7.00
April - Little Waves Espresso with a House made Strawberry - Cardamom syrup and tonic water. Topped with cardamom powder.
Bul Box - University Hill
3105 Shannon Rd #103, Durham
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Spring Rolls
|$6.50
2 pieces of deep fried bulgogi spring rolls filled with bulgogi beef, cabbage, carrots, and onions.
|Bulgogi Fries
|$12.00
crispy french fries topped with Korean bulgogi beef, cilantro, jalapeno, green onions, a sunny-side up egg, cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, and soy glaze.
|Seoul
|$12.89
bulgogi beef, kale mix, kimchi, pickled carrots, romaine lettuce, eggplant, fried egg, scallion, sesame seeds, gochujang sauce.
Lula and Sadie's at Pour Taproom - 202 N. Corcoran Street
202 N. Corcoran Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Mema's Chex Mix
|$6.00
A Seasoned Mix of Bagel Chips, Rice Chex, Wheat Chex, Pretzels and Mixed Nuts.
|Soup of the Day
|$8.00
OUR AWARD WINNING CHILI (Vegetarian/Vegan Options) - Chili to "SCREAM" For with Grass-Fed Angus Beef, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Bi-Colored Corn and Black Beans. Served with Cilantro Cream and Monterey Jack Cheese - 12oz.
|Roasted Wings
|$10.00
Naked or Tossed In Your Choice of One of Our Housemade Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, HOT Hattie B's Style or Rosemary Honey. Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.
Mango Indian Grill - Durham Food Hall
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Chettinad Curry
|$11.00
Popular curry from Chettinad cuisine, Chicken or Cauliflower simmered in ground spices with garlic & ginger, aromatic and spicy hot curry,
Served with Basmati Rice, Naan & 2 Sides, Ask for Vegan option!
|Chili Chicken
|$12.00
Chicken pieces blended in South Indian seasoning and pan-seared with sweet 'n sour sauce, Indo-Chinese inspired!
|Saag
|$11.00
Tasty as well as nutritious dish! Your choice of Protein or Paneer or Potato cooked with spinach and mild Indian spices,
Served with Basmati Rice, Naan & 2 Sides
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham
|Popular items
|Bo's Special
|$17.75
Namu Favorite - Korean BBQ + choice of mandoo served over white rice and spring mix.
|Joe's Special
|$17.75
Namu Favorite - Korean BBQ + japchae served over white rice and spring mix.
|Rice Plate
|$14.00
Classic & Simple - Korean BBQ over a bed of rice and spring mix.