Meatloaf sandwiches in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches

Cafe' @ Durham Tech image

 

Cafe @ Durham Tech

1634 Cooper Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf Sandwich w/Fries$8.95
Seared Meatloaf sandwich, topped with cheddar cheese and bbq sauce. Served with a side of fries. Comes with a canned beverage or bottle of water
More about Cafe @ Durham Tech
Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining image

 

Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining - 3901 S Miami Blvd

3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRIDAY- Meatloaf Sandwich$6.50
Thick meatloaf slice served warm on toast bread with slice of cheese, with French fries.
More about Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining - 3901 S Miami Blvd
Restaurant banner

 

Lula and Sadie's 2023 - 2022 Chapel Hill Road

2022 Chapel Hill Road, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf Sandwich$14.00
Served with a Bourbon-Brown Sugar-Tomato Glaze on Toasted Sourdough
More about Lula and Sadie's 2023 - 2022 Chapel Hill Road

