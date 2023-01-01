Meatloaf sandwiches in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches
Cafe @ Durham Tech
1634 Cooper Street, Durham
|Meatloaf Sandwich w/Fries
|$8.95
Seared Meatloaf sandwich, topped with cheddar cheese and bbq sauce. Served with a side of fries. Comes with a canned beverage or bottle of water
Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining - 3901 S Miami Blvd
3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham
|FRIDAY- Meatloaf Sandwich
|$6.50
Thick meatloaf slice served warm on toast bread with slice of cheese, with French fries.