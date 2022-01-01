Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Fried to a golden-brown and served with marinara sauce
More about Hope Valley Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Grill46

121 Sherron Road, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
mozzarella sticks$5.59
More about Grill46

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Fish Tacos

Sweet Potato Pies

Tamales

French Fries

Stew

Ravioli

Beef Salad

Wonton Soup

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston