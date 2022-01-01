Muffins in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe' @ Durham Tech

1634 Cooper Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$0.85
Loaf Bakery

111 W Parrish St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin$3.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin$2.50
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Chocolate Baby Muffin$4.50
Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin$4.50
Grow Coffee

5 Laboratory Drive, Research Triangle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Double Chocolate Muffin$4.50
Tray of Muffins
Few things in life are more tempting than a soft, fresh-baked muffin. Keep your meeting running with these tasty treats.
- Schedule up to 14 days in advance -
- Please allow up to 90 min to produce -
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake Muffin$4.00
Tender vanilla muffin topped with crisp cinnamon and pecan streusel!
*Item contains eggs, dairy, wheat and nuts (almonds and pecans). Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Pure Soul

4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham

Avg 4.9 (166 reviews)
Takeout
GF Blueberry Muffin$2.99
Another locally made vegan classic! These muffins are soft, sweet, gluten-free, and packed with blueberries! Contains almonds, coconut, and soy.
