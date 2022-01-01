Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Mussels
Durham restaurants that serve mussels
Vici Ristobar POS
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham
No reviews yet
Tagliatelle and Mussels & Shrimp
$24.00
More about Vici Ristobar POS
TAPAS
Taberna Tapas Bar
325 W Main St, Durham
Avg 4.1
(594 reviews)
Mussels in Garlic Sofrito
$13.00
More about Taberna Tapas Bar
