Noodle soup in Durham

Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast
More about Spanglish
Item pic

 

Thai@MainStreet

317 West Main Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
N4 Beef Noodle Soup$13.00
Rice noodles, sliced beef, beef balls, bean sprout, broccoli and scallions in beef broth
N7 Tom Yum Noodle Soup$14.00
Rice or Egg noodles spicy soup with shrimp, fish ball, ground pork, bean sprouts, ground peanuts & crispy wonton
N6 Duck Noodle Soup$15.00
Rice noodles, boneless duck breast, shitake mushroom, bok choy & bean sprout in duck broth
More about Thai@MainStreet
Item pic

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Noodle Soup$6.95
Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth
More about Shiki Sushi

