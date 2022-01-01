Noodle soup in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Spanglish
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Spanglish
104 City Hall Plz, Durham
|Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast
More about Thai@MainStreet
Thai@MainStreet
317 West Main Street, Durham
|N4 Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Rice noodles, sliced beef, beef balls, bean sprout, broccoli and scallions in beef broth
|N7 Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Rice or Egg noodles spicy soup with shrimp, fish ball, ground pork, bean sprouts, ground peanuts & crispy wonton
|N6 Duck Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Rice noodles, boneless duck breast, shitake mushroom, bok choy & bean sprout in duck broth