Pastries in Durham

An assortment of day-old pastries!

Pro Tip: Here's what we do. Take the pastries home, freeze them. THEN, heat them in the toaster oven or regular oven at 350-400 until hot through. You will not be disappointed!

*Allergens vary based on variety but may contain wheat, dairy, eggs and/or nuts. Always inform our staff of any allergies/aversions before ordering.

