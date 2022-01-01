Pastries in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve pastries
Spanglish
104 City Hall Plz, Durham
|Guava Pastry
|$2.00
|Guava + Cheese Pastry
|$2.69
Chef Chick's Bakery
2500 Meridian Parkway, Durham
|Polish Pocket Pastries (Apple)
|$4.00
Spiced apple filling, enveloped in thin and flaky dough, covered with sugar. Irresistible!!!
|Pastry Platter
|$25.00
8 Pastries!! You get 1 each: Bouchon, Chocolate Macaroon, Macaroon, Mały Mazurek, Mini Blueberry Lemon Babka, Mini Lemon Babka, Pastry Pocket, Scone.
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Day Old Pastry Mystery Bag
|$5.00
An assortment of day-old pastries!
Pro Tip: Here's what we do. Take the pastries home, freeze them. THEN, heat them in the toaster oven or regular oven at 350-400 until hot through. You will not be disappointed!
*Allergens vary based on variety but may contain wheat, dairy, eggs and/or nuts. Always inform our staff of any allergies/aversions before ordering.