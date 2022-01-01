Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve pastries

Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Guava Pastry$2.00
Guava + Cheese Pastry$2.69
More about Spanglish
Item pic

 

Chef Chick's Bakery

2500 Meridian Parkway, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Polish Pocket Pastries (Apple)$4.00
Spiced apple filling, enveloped in thin and flaky dough, covered with sugar. Irresistible!!!
Pastry Platter$25.00
8 Pastries!! You get 1 each: Bouchon, Chocolate Macaroon, Macaroon, Mały Mazurek, Mini Blueberry Lemon Babka, Mini Lemon Babka, Pastry Pocket, Scone.
More about Chef Chick's Bakery
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Day Old Pastry Mystery Bag$5.00
An assortment of day-old pastries!
Pro Tip: Here's what we do. Take the pastries home, freeze them. THEN, heat them in the toaster oven or regular oven at 350-400 until hot through. You will not be disappointed!
*Allergens vary based on variety but may contain wheat, dairy, eggs and/or nuts. Always inform our staff of any allergies/aversions before ordering.
More about Monuts

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Banana Pudding

Galbi

Turkey Burgers

Cobb Salad

Chicken Shawarma

Stromboli

Poboy

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston