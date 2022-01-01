Pies in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve pies
More about Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
HAMBURGERS
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
427 W Main Street, Durham
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.00
**Baked to order-- requires at least 20 minutes;** chicken, onions, peas and carrots in gravy topped with puff pastry; *contains dairy, wheat/gluten, soy, onions
More about Hutchins Garage
PIZZA
Hutchins Garage
402 Geer Street, Durham
|Grandma Pie
|$16.00
Thicker Crust, Rectangular Pie. San Marzano tomato sauce, aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
219 Hood Street, Durham NC 27701
|Cheese Pie
|$13.50
|White Pie
|$14.00
More about Clouds Durham
Clouds Durham
905 West Main Street, Durham
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
Signature peanut butter pie with a chocolate cookie crumb crust.
More about Pie Pushers
Pie Pushers
117A W Main St, Durham
|Half Custom Pie
|$8.00
half of a 16" whole pie, cut into 4 slices.
|Whole Custom Pie
|$12.00
16" Whole Pie, cut into 8 slices.
More about Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$21.00
Chicken gravy with white and dark meat backed with biscuit top, served with pickled cucumbers