Pies in Durham

Durham restaurants that serve pies

Bull McCabe's Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

Bull McCabe's Irish Pub

427 W Main Street, Durham

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)

Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
**Baked to order-- requires at least 20 minutes;** chicken, onions, peas and carrots in gravy topped with puff pastry; *contains dairy, wheat/gluten, soy, onions
More about Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
Hutchins Garage image

PIZZA

Hutchins Garage

402 Geer Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)

Grandma Pie$16.00
Thicker Crust, Rectangular Pie. San Marzano tomato sauce, aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Hutchins Garage
Item pic

 

Ponysaurus Brewing Co.

219 Hood Street, Durham NC 27701

No reviews yet

Cheese Pie$13.50
White Pie$14.00
More about Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
Clouds Durham image

 

Clouds Durham

905 West Main Street, Durham

No reviews yet

Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Signature peanut butter pie with a chocolate cookie crumb crust.
More about Clouds Durham
Half Custom Pie image

 

Pie Pushers

117A W Main St, Durham

No reviews yet

Half Custom Pie$8.00
half of a 16" whole pie, cut into 4 slices.
Whole Custom Pie$12.00
16" Whole Pie, cut into 8 slices.
More about Pie Pushers
Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar image

 

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar

501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)

Chicken Pot Pie$21.00
Chicken gravy with white and dark meat backed with biscuit top, served with pickled cucumbers
More about Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Afters Dessert Bar

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet

Roasted Banana Pie$8.00
Caramel, Whip, Graham Cracker Crust
More about Afters Dessert Bar

