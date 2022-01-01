Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve po boy

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po’Boy$13.00
Lightly breaded fried shrimp served on a French roll with lettuce and diced tomatoes, finished with rémoulade sauce
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Picnic image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Not So Po'boy$14.00
Yes, we smoked a whole beautiful Prime Rib! Sliced thin and doused in Au Jus.
Hurry because we may eat this thing ourselves.
Dressed with mayo and red onion.
More about Picnic
Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Beyu Po' Boy$12.95
6-inch sub roll, lobster aioli, lettuce, sliced red caramelized onions, choice of fried shrimp or fried oysters, top with our signature Cajun drizzle. Served with fries, sweet potato fries, side salad or Hand-Dipped Jumbo Onion Rings.
More about Beyu Caffe
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Po' Boy$10.99
More about Hope Valley Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Katsu

Pad Thai

Key Lime Pies

Tarts

Cobbler

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston