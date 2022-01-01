Po boy in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve po boy
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Shrimp Po’Boy
|$13.00
Lightly breaded fried shrimp served on a French roll with lettuce and diced tomatoes, finished with rémoulade sauce
More about Picnic
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Picnic
1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham
|The Not So Po'boy
|$14.00
Yes, we smoked a whole beautiful Prime Rib! Sliced thin and doused in Au Jus.
Hurry because we may eat this thing ourselves.
Dressed with mayo and red onion.
More about Beyu Caffe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyu Caffe
341 W Main St, Durham
|Beyu Po' Boy
|$12.95
6-inch sub roll, lobster aioli, lettuce, sliced red caramelized onions, choice of fried shrimp or fried oysters, top with our signature Cajun drizzle. Served with fries, sweet potato fries, side salad or Hand-Dipped Jumbo Onion Rings.