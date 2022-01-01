Poboy in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve poboy
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Picnic
1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham
|SHRIMP POBOY
|$14.00
|FRIED OYSTER POBOY
|$15.00
Fresh NC oysters fried crispy on Leidenhemer Bread, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and Pickles. Choice of side…..
Pure Soul
4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham
|PoBoy (Vegan Shrimp) Hoagie
|$11.99
Fried Konjac root (vegan) shrimp on a toasted hoagie served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion, with our housemade remoulade sauce and coleslaw on the side.
*ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil
|PoBoy Hoagie Plate
|$16.99
Our fried konjac root shrimp Po' Boy Hoagie served with housemade coleslaw, remoulade, & 2 half sides! *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil