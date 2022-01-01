Poboy in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Picnic image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP POBOY$14.00
FRIED OYSTER POBOY$15.00
Fresh NC oysters fried crispy on Leidenhemer Bread, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and Pickles. Choice of side…..
More about Picnic
PoBoy (Vegan Shrimp) Hoagie image

 

Pure Soul

4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham

Avg 4.9 (166 reviews)
Takeout
PoBoy (Vegan Shrimp) Hoagie$11.99
Fried Konjac root (vegan) shrimp on a toasted hoagie served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion, with our housemade remoulade sauce and coleslaw on the side.
*ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil
PoBoy Hoagie Plate$16.99
Our fried konjac root shrimp Po' Boy Hoagie served with housemade coleslaw, remoulade, & 2 half sides! *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil
More about Pure Soul

