Pork belly in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Pork Belly Tacos$13.75
BBQ Pork Belly, Shaved Romaine, Aji Verde Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Flour Tortillas
More about KoKyu
Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Pork Belly$7.99
w/guava maple sauce
More about Spanglish
Item pic

 

Bao & Beer Garden LLC.

812 North Mangum Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Bomber Fries$11.00
Beer battered fries topped with shredded cheese, crispy shredded pork belly, sriracha Mayo, honey hoisin, pickled cabbage, and green onions.
Pork Belly Bao$16.00
Thick sliced and crispy pork belly served inside two steamed buns with cucumber, honey hoisin glaze, topped with sesame seeds, comes with small side french fries.
More about Bao & Beer Garden LLC.
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Everything Bagels

530 Foster St, Durham

Avg 4.4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Sandwich$11.50
House-cured pork belly, scallion cream cheese, onion marmalade, lemon vinaigrette, Southwind greens.
Suggested Bagel Pairing: Everything Bagel
More about Everything Bagels
COPA image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

COPA

107 W. Main Street, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1637 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pork Belly$12.00
Parker Family Farms pasture-raised pork belly, seasoned with our dry brine (sugar and salt) and deep fried. (GF)
More about COPA

