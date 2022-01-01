Pork belly in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve pork belly
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
|Smoked Pork Belly Tacos
|$13.75
BBQ Pork Belly, Shaved Romaine, Aji Verde Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Flour Tortillas
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Spanglish
104 City Hall Plz, Durham
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$7.99
w/guava maple sauce
Bao & Beer Garden LLC.
812 North Mangum Street, Durham
|Pork Belly Bomber Fries
|$11.00
Beer battered fries topped with shredded cheese, crispy shredded pork belly, sriracha Mayo, honey hoisin, pickled cabbage, and green onions.
|Pork Belly Bao
|$16.00
Thick sliced and crispy pork belly served inside two steamed buns with cucumber, honey hoisin glaze, topped with sesame seeds, comes with small side french fries.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Everything Bagels
530 Foster St, Durham
|Pork Belly Sandwich
|$11.50
House-cured pork belly, scallion cream cheese, onion marmalade, lemon vinaigrette, Southwind greens.
Suggested Bagel Pairing: Everything Bagel