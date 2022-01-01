Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve pork chops

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Can-Can Pork Chop$24.99
The Can-Can Pork Chop is a thick cut pork loin chop, with the rib and pork belly attached, made famous in the Southwestern part of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷at Restaurant La Guardarraya (@laguardarraya). Topping this beautiful cut of meat off is the attached skin, which is a crunchy treat when prepared with love (the only way we know how).
More about Spanglish
FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$11.99
Two pork chops either hand breaded and fried crispy or grilled.
More about Hope Valley Diner

