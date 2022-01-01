Pumpkin pies in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Little Barb's Bakery - 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall

530 Foster St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Bar$5.00
More about Little Barb's Bakery - 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS

Nuvotaco

2512 University Dr, Durham

Avg 4.3 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PUMPKIN PIE SHAKE$4.75
More about Nuvotaco
Pure Vegan Café - 2812 Erwin Rd

Erwin Road, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie$8.50
Pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, carrots, banana, almond butter, maple syrup, almond milk.
More about Pure Vegan Café - 2812 Erwin Rd
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Rye Crumble Pie$4.50
A perfectly balanced pumpkin pie sweetened just enough with salted caramel and topped with a pepita and rye struesel. It's kind of like pumpkin pie, and kind of like coffee cake, and maybe one the best things I've made all year. Whipped cream optional, but recommended.
Item contains: Wheat, Dairy, Eggs
More about Monuts

