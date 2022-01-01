Pumpkin pies in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
More about Little Barb's Bakery - 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall
Little Barb's Bakery - 530 Foster St Suite 1 - Inside The Durham Food Hall
530 Foster St, Durham
|Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Bar
|$5.00
More about Nuvotaco
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS
Nuvotaco
2512 University Dr, Durham
|PUMPKIN PIE SHAKE
|$4.75
More about Pure Vegan Café - 2812 Erwin Rd
Pure Vegan Café - 2812 Erwin Rd
Erwin Road, Durham
|Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
|$8.50
Pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, carrots, banana, almond butter, maple syrup, almond milk.
More about Monuts
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Pumpkin Rye Crumble Pie
|$4.50
A perfectly balanced pumpkin pie sweetened just enough with salted caramel and topped with a pepita and rye struesel. It's kind of like pumpkin pie, and kind of like coffee cake, and maybe one the best things I've made all year. Whipped cream optional, but recommended.
Item contains: Wheat, Dairy, Eggs