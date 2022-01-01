Quesadillas in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve quesadillas
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Quesadilla Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
Carrburritos RTP
900 Park Offices Drive, RTP
|Quesadilla with Filling
|$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce/red cabbage, tomato, and sour cream, and your choice of salsas.
Blue Corn Cafe
716 9th St, Durham
|Quesadilla
|$15.00
Your choice of beef or chicken stuffed inside two flour tortillas with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
|Blue Corn Quesadilla
|$17.00
Roasted vegetables, marinated chicken, and local goat cheese. All this blended in a yummy quesadilla, served with black beans, saffron rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Cosmic Cantina
1920 Perry St, Durham
|61.- Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.98
cheese, chicken
Bulkogi @ Boxyard
900 Park Offices Drive #240, Research Triangle
|The Quesadilla
|$9.00
Choice of Korean BBQ + Flour Tortilla + Signature Four Blend Cheese + Cilantro