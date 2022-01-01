Quesadillas in Durham

Durham restaurants that serve quesadillas

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Cobb Salad$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Quesadilla with Filling image

 

Carrburritos RTP

900 Park Offices Drive, RTP

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla with Filling$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce/red cabbage, tomato, and sour cream, and your choice of salsas.
More about Carrburritos RTP
Blue Corn Cafe image

 

Blue Corn Cafe

716 9th St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$15.00
Your choice of beef or chicken stuffed inside two flour tortillas with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Blue Corn Quesadilla$17.00
Roasted vegetables, marinated chicken, and local goat cheese. All this blended in a yummy quesadilla, served with black beans, saffron rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Blue Corn Cafe
Cosmic Cantina image

 

Cosmic Cantina

1920 Perry St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
61.- Chicken Quesadilla$5.98
cheese, chicken
More about Cosmic Cantina
Item pic

 

Bulkogi @ Boxyard

900 Park Offices Drive #240, Research Triangle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Quesadilla$9.00
Choice of Korean BBQ + Flour Tortilla + Signature Four Blend Cheese + Cilantro
More about Bulkogi @ Boxyard
Dos Perros image

 

Dos Perros

200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$8.00
12in flour tortilla, asadero cheese, crema, pico de gallo
More about Dos Perros

