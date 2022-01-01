Quiche in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche of the Day$9.99
Quiche made daily served with one side and a muffin.
More about Hope Valley Diner
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Quiche$28.00
1 whole 10-inch quiche! Made with an all-butter pie crust, local eggs and dairy and rotating selection of seasonal ingredients sourced from our farmer friends!
Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Depending on daily varieties, these items may also contain tree nuts and/or peanuts. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Quiche with Soup or Salad$10.00
One slice of our current quiche served with a side of soup or house salad.
Allergen contents vary based on specific selections, but may contain wheat, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, and/or soy. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions of anybody in your party before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
More about Monuts

