Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe - Beyu Caffe 341 Main

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa Summer Salad$13.95
Quinoa tossed in a citrus dressing and topped with arugula, diced avocado, broccoli florets, seasoned black beans, and watermelon radishes. | (VT) (GF)
More about Beyu Caffe - Beyu Caffe 341 Main
Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining image

 

Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining - 3901 S Miami Blvd

3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Quinoa Power Salad$7.99
Spinach, Diced Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber and Hard - Cooked Eggs
More about Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining - 3901 S Miami Blvd
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Roasted Carrot + Chickpea Salad wih Quinoa and Kale$5.50
Roasted carrots and hearty chickpeas tossed with kale and quinoa and dressed in a lemon-parsley vinaigrette. It's punchy, herbacious and ready to eat .
Containts: Honey
More about Monuts

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Cannolis

Teriyaki Salmon

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rigatoni

Pepperoni Pizza

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Thai Salad

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston