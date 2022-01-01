Quinoa salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve quinoa salad
More about Beyu Caffe - Beyu Caffe 341 Main
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyu Caffe - Beyu Caffe 341 Main
341 W Main St, Durham
|Quinoa Summer Salad
|$13.95
Quinoa tossed in a citrus dressing and topped with arugula, diced avocado, broccoli florets, seasoned black beans, and watermelon radishes. | (VT) (GF)
More about Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining - 3901 S Miami Blvd
Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining - 3901 S Miami Blvd
3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham
|Avocado Quinoa Power Salad
|$7.99
Spinach, Diced Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber and Hard - Cooked Eggs
More about Monuts
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Honey Roasted Carrot + Chickpea Salad wih Quinoa and Kale
|$5.50
Roasted carrots and hearty chickpeas tossed with kale and quinoa and dressed in a lemon-parsley vinaigrette. It's punchy, herbacious and ready to eat .
Containts: Honey