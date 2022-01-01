Ravioli in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve ravioli
Lula and Sadie's
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Fried Pimento Cheese and Chicken Ravioli
|$9.00
Housemade Ravioli Stuffed with Our Famous Pimento Cheese and Pulled Slow Cooked Chicken, Served with Spinach Purée and H3’s Farmers Cheese Drizzle.
Geer Street Garden
644 Foster Street, Durham
|Local Kale & Ricotta Ravioli
|$18.00
With lemon butter, walnuts, golden raisins & parmesan
Marco's 530
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Kids 3 Cheese Ravioli
|$6.00
Ravioli with Provolone, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese
|Toasted 3 Cheese Ravioli
|$11.00
Housemade Ravioli, Lightly Breaded & Fried w/ Parmesan, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese
|3 Cheese Ravioli
|$11.00
Housemade Ravioli, w / Parmesan, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese