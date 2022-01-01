Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Lula and Sadie's

530 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pimento Cheese and Chicken Ravioli$9.00
Housemade Ravioli Stuffed with Our Famous Pimento Cheese and Pulled Slow Cooked Chicken, Served with Spinach Purée and H3’s Farmers Cheese Drizzle.
More about Lula and Sadie's
Geer Street Garden image

 

Geer Street Garden

644 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Local Kale & Ricotta Ravioli$18.00
With lemon butter, walnuts, golden raisins & parmesan
More about Geer Street Garden
Toasted 3 Cheese Ravioli image

 

Marco's 530

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids 3 Cheese Ravioli$6.00
Ravioli with Provolone, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese
Toasted 3 Cheese Ravioli$11.00
Housemade Ravioli, Lightly Breaded & Fried w/ Parmesan, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese
3 Cheese Ravioli$11.00
Housemade Ravioli, w / Parmesan, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese
More about Marco's 530
Tomato Jake's image

 

Tomato Jake's

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli$14.00
More about Tomato Jake's

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Chimichangas

Po Boy

Chicken Korma

Chicken Wraps

Pork Ribs

Sweet Potato Fries

Salad Rolls

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston