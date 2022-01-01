Salad bowl in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chelsea Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fruit Salad Bowl$35.00
A mix of melons, berries and pineapple depending on what is in season. 24 hr notice required feeds 10-15 people
Item pic

SALADS

Guasaca

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
~ BBQ Chicken Bowl / Salad$10.25
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together
~ Salmon Bowl / Salad$12.50
Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Shredded Beef Bowl / Salad$11.00
Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
Item pic

 

Toast at Five Points

345 W Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl of soup & Large salad with protein$18.00
Bowl of soup & Small green salad$12.00
(no protein)
Bowl of soup & Large green salad$14.00
(no protein)
