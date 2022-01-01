Salad bowl in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Chelsea Cafe
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Fruit Salad Bowl
|$35.00
A mix of melons, berries and pineapple depending on what is in season. 24 hr notice required feeds 10-15 people
More about Guasaca
SALADS
Guasaca
2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham
|~ BBQ Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$10.25
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together
|~ Salmon Bowl / Salad
|$12.50
Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|~ Shredded Beef Bowl / Salad
|$11.00
Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl