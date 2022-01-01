Samosa in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve samosa

Veggie Samosas ( vn ) image

 

Zweli's Kitchen & Catering

4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Samosas ( vn )$8.29
Triangle shaped, potato filled pastries with an amazing crispy crust. Our Samosas are known for the ultimate burst of flavor from the many spices embedded.
Vegan/Vegetarian
Beef also available
Beef Samosas$8.29
More about Zweli's Kitchen & Catering
Viceroy Durham image

 

Viceroy Durham

335 Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veg Samosa$8.00
spiced mix-vegetables stuffed in a crispy Indian pastry
More about Viceroy Durham
Banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham

811 North Ninth Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham
Vegan Samosas image

 

Motorco with Parts&Labor

723 Rigsbee Avenue, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Samosas$6.00
Two (2) Indian pastries filled with potatoes, onions, peas, spices & cilantro sprig, served with either tomato or coriander chutney
More about Motorco with Parts&Labor

