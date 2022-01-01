Samosa in Durham
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering
4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham
|Veggie Samosas ( vn )
|$8.29
Triangle shaped, potato filled pastries with an amazing crispy crust. Our Samosas are known for the ultimate burst of flavor from the many spices embedded.
Vegan/Vegetarian
Beef also available
|Beef Samosas
|$8.29
Viceroy Durham
335 Main St, Durham
|Veg Samosa
|$8.00
spiced mix-vegetables stuffed in a crispy Indian pastry
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham
811 North Ninth Street, Durham
|Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)
|$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)