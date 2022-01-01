Scallops in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve scallops
Lula and Sadie's
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Carolina Sea Scallops
|$16.00
Pan Seared “Outer Banks” Sea Scallops (Hatteras, NC), Served with Hollandaise, Warmed Yellow-Eyed Pea Salad and Buttered Okra.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Scallop Kabob
|$19.90
Seasoned and grilled scallop kabob skewer, served over herb rice and mixed vegetables, dressed with lobster cream sauce
|Baked Sea Scallops
|$23.90
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
|Fried Sea Scallops
|$18.90
Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham
|Pan Roasted Diver Scallops
|$26.00
green curry, sweet potato, pickled mushroom, pickled lemon, crispy rice
FRENCH FRIES
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
|Scallop plate
|$18.99
Pan seared sea scallops served with two sides.
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
|Scallop Bonsai Roll
|$16.45
Scallop, salmon, eel, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
|Scallop Roll
|$11.45
Scallop, spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, nori outside
|Hibachi Scallops
|$21.95
Broccoli, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts