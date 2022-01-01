Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve scallops

Lula and Sadie's image

 

Lula and Sadie's

530 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carolina Sea Scallops$16.00
Pan Seared “Outer Banks” Sea Scallops (Hatteras, NC), Served with Hollandaise, Warmed Yellow-Eyed Pea Salad and Buttered Okra.
More about Lula and Sadie's
Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Kabob$19.90
Seasoned and grilled scallop kabob skewer, served over herb rice and mixed vegetables, dressed with lobster cream sauce
Baked Sea Scallops$23.90
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
Fried Sea Scallops$18.90
Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Juju Durham image

TAPAS

Juju Durham

737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Roasted Diver Scallops$26.00
green curry, sweet potato, pickled mushroom, pickled lemon, crispy rice
More about Juju Durham
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop plate$18.99
Pan seared sea scallops served with two sides.
More about Hope Valley Diner
Shiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Bonsai Roll$16.45
Scallop, salmon, eel, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
Scallop Roll$11.45
Scallop, spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, nori outside
Hibachi Scallops$21.95
Broccoli, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts
More about Shiki Sushi

