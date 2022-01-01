Sea scallops in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve sea scallops
Lula and Sadie's
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Carolina Sea Scallops
|$16.00
Pan Seared “Outer Banks” Sea Scallops (Hatteras, NC), Served with Hollandaise, Warmed Yellow-Eyed Pea Salad and Buttered Okra.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Baked Sea Scallops
|$23.90
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
|Fried Sea Scallops
|$18.90
Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item