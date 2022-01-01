Sea scallops in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lula and Sadie's image

 

Lula and Sadie's

530 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carolina Sea Scallops$16.00
Pan Seared “Outer Banks” Sea Scallops (Hatteras, NC), Served with Hollandaise, Warmed Yellow-Eyed Pea Salad and Buttered Okra.
More about Lula and Sadie's
Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Sea Scallops$23.90
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
Fried Sea Scallops$18.90
Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham

