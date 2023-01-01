Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sesame tofu in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve sesame tofu

Geer Street Garden image

 

Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street

644 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Tofu$17.00
With sauteed veggies & steamed rice
More about Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street
Consumer pic

 

Five Star Durham @ATC

318 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sesame Tofu$18.00
More about Five Star Durham @ATC

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Chorizo Burritos

Greek Salad

Sliders

Tiramisu

Brisket

Pies

Gyoza

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston