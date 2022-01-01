Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$15.99
More about Hope Valley Diner
Viceroy Durham image

 

The Viceroy

335 Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Shepherd's Pie$17.00
Curried ground Chicken with garden peas, carrots, topped with Mashed Potatoes
More about The Viceroy

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Bulgogi

Chicken Korma

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chips And Salsa

Rangoon

Flan

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (211 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (211 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (211 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston