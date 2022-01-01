Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shepherds pies in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Shepherds Pies
Durham restaurants that serve shepherds pies
FRENCH FRIES
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
Avg 3.4
(180 reviews)
Shepherd's Pie
$15.99
More about Hope Valley Diner
The Viceroy
335 Main St, Durham
No reviews yet
Curried Chicken Shepherd's Pie
$17.00
Curried ground Chicken with garden peas, carrots, topped with Mashed Potatoes
More about The Viceroy
Browse other tasty dishes in Durham
Bulgogi
Chicken Korma
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chips And Salsa
Rangoon
Flan
Honey Chicken
More near Durham to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(67 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(67 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston