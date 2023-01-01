Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp lo mein in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve shrimp lo mein

Juju Durham image

TAPAS

Juju Durham

737 9th Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)
Takeout
NC Shrimp Lo Mein$25.00
yellow noodle, cabbage, onion, carrot, bean sprouts, garlic, sesame
More about Juju Durham
Tasu Express Asian Grill & Poke image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS

Tasu Express

3307 Watkins Rd, Durham

Avg 3.8 (226 reviews)
Takeout
N6 - Combination Lo Mein (Chicken, Beef, & Shrimp)$15.95
More about Tasu Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Chocolate Brownies

Papaya Salad

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Almond Milk

Garlic Knots

Chicken Curry

Glass Noodles

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (783 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston