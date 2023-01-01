Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp lo mein in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Shrimp Lo Mein
Durham restaurants that serve shrimp lo mein
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th Street, Durham
Avg 4.6
(3010 reviews)
NC Shrimp Lo Mein
$25.00
yellow noodle, cabbage, onion, carrot, bean sprouts, garlic, sesame
More about Juju Durham
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS
Tasu Express
3307 Watkins Rd, Durham
Avg 3.8
(226 reviews)
N6 - Combination Lo Mein (Chicken, Beef, & Shrimp)
$15.95
More about Tasu Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Durham
Chocolate Brownies
Papaya Salad
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Enchiladas
Almond Milk
Garlic Knots
Chicken Curry
Glass Noodles
More near Durham to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(245 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(245 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(87 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(87 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(245 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(14 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(371 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(783 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(84 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(420 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston