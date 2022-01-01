Shrimp rolls in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Thai@MainStreet
Thai@MainStreet
317 West Main Street, Durham
|A8 Crispy shrimp roll
|$7.00
Marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll pasty. served with sweet chili sauce(5 Pieces)
More about Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market
Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Shrimp Roll
|$15.00
shrimp, butter toasted milk roll, dijonaise, chive
More about Shiki Sushi
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
|Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls
|$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce