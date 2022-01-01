Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

Thai@MainStreet

317 West Main Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
A8 Crispy shrimp roll$7.00
Marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll pasty. served with sweet chili sauce(5 Pieces)
More about Thai@MainStreet
Item pic

 

Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Roll$15.00
shrimp, butter toasted milk roll, dijonaise, chive
More about Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market
Shiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce
More about Shiki Sushi

