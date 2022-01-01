Shrimp tempura in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham
|Shrimp Tempura Gimbap
|$10.50
Korean Seaweed Rice Roll - Deep Fried Shrimp + Egg + Carrots + Spicy Sauce + Pickled Radish
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
|Kid Shrimp Tempura
|$8.95
Batter dipped & fried shrimp served with assorted vegetables, choice of lo mein noodles or rice, and tempura dipping sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$8.95
Tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce