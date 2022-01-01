Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Gimbap$10.50
Korean Seaweed Rice Roll - Deep Fried Shrimp + Egg + Carrots + Spicy Sauce + Pickled Radish
More about Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
Shiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Shrimp Tempura$8.95
Batter dipped & fried shrimp served with assorted vegetables, choice of lo mein noodles or rice, and tempura dipping sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$8.95
Tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
More about Shiki Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Chicken Curry

Pork Dumplings

Chicken Korma

Papaya Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Burritos

Ravioli

Italian Subs

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston