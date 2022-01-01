Sliders in Durham

Durham restaurants that serve sliders

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Tobacco Road Sliders$8.00
Choose one of the following: Mini Cheeseburger with grilled onions, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomato.
NC BBQ Sandwich with spicy tobacco coleslaw.
Hot Chicken Sandwich with bread and butter pickles.
Sloppy Joe with shredded Ashe County hoop cheddar.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Cheese Burger Slider Combo image

 

Motorco with Parts&Labor

723 Rigsbee Avenue, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Burger Slider Combo$12.00
Two (2) Cheese burger sliders with bacon/onion jam, sharp cheddar & garlic aioli on a brioche bun and an order of our handcut french fries.

* Cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
More about Motorco with Parts&Labor

