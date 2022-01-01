Sliders in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve sliders
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Tobacco Road Sliders
|$8.00
Choose one of the following: Mini Cheeseburger with grilled onions, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomato.
NC BBQ Sandwich with spicy tobacco coleslaw.
Hot Chicken Sandwich with bread and butter pickles.
Sloppy Joe with shredded Ashe County hoop cheddar.
Motorco with Parts&Labor
723 Rigsbee Avenue, Durham
|Cheese Burger Slider Combo
|$12.00
Two (2) Cheese burger sliders with bacon/onion jam, sharp cheddar & garlic aioli on a brioche bun and an order of our handcut french fries.
