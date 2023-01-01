Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

NOODLES

Thai star

5410 ste F, Durham

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab with Asparagus Sauce$23.95
Two soft shell crabs fried to a moist flakiness topped with shrimps in light green curry asparagus sauce with bell peppers and basil leaves.
More about Thai star
Lula and Sadie's 2023 - 2022 Chapel Hill Road

2022 Chapel Hill Road, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$14.00
A Cornmeal Crusted NC Jumbo Soft Shell Blue Crab (Plymouth, NC) Served with Mixed Spring Lettuces and a Duo of Tartar Sauce and Voodoo Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Lula and Sadie's 2023 - 2022 Chapel Hill Road

