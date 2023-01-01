Soft shell crabs in Durham
Thai star
5410 ste F, Durham
|Soft Shell Crab with Asparagus Sauce
|$23.95
Two soft shell crabs fried to a moist flakiness topped with shrimps in light green curry asparagus sauce with bell peppers and basil leaves.
Lula and Sadie's 2023 - 2022 Chapel Hill Road
2022 Chapel Hill Road, Durham
|Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
|$14.00
A Cornmeal Crusted NC Jumbo Soft Shell Blue Crab (Plymouth, NC) Served with Mixed Spring Lettuces and a Duo of Tartar Sauce and Voodoo Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun.