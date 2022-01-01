Steak bowls in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Doenjang Steak Bowl$18.25
Hand Cut & Doejang Marinated Basse-Côte Steak, Broc-Choy, Spicy Diakon, Quick Pickles, Gochu-Bap Sauce, Roasted Sesame.
More about KoKyu
Item pic

SALADS

Guasaca

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
~ Steak Super Bowl$11.75
Combine Grilled Steak, your choice of Guasaca or Portobello Mushrooms over Spinach with Cauliflower Rice, Quinoa, and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together
~ Steak Bowl / Salad$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca

