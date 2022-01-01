Steak bowls in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve steak bowls
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
|Doenjang Steak Bowl
|$18.25
Hand Cut & Doejang Marinated Basse-Côte Steak, Broc-Choy, Spicy Diakon, Quick Pickles, Gochu-Bap Sauce, Roasted Sesame.
SALADS
Guasaca
2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham
|~ Steak Super Bowl
|$11.75
Combine Grilled Steak, your choice of Guasaca or Portobello Mushrooms over Spinach with Cauliflower Rice, Quinoa, and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together
|~ Steak Bowl / Salad
|$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl