Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve sundaes

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill - Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Full Slice Chocolate Sundae$9.50
1/2 Slice Chocolate Sundae$5.25
More about Nantucket Grill - Durham
Tasu Express Asian Grill & Poke image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS

Tasu Express

3307 Watkins Rd, Durham

Avg 3.8 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Monster Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with Oreo cookie crumbles, whipped cream, & chocolate wafers
Campfire Delight Sundae
Chocolate ice cream topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, mini marshmallows, & chocolate drizzle
Berry Matcha Sundae
Matcha ice cream topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberries, & strawberry wafers
More about Tasu Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Panang Curry

Sesame Tofu

Steak Salad

Chai Lattes

Chicken Korma

Chutney

Garlic Bread

Chicken Rolls

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston