Tacos in Durham

Fish Tacos image

 

Geer Street Garden

644 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
3 Grilled or Fried local catfish tacos with pico de gallo, salsa verde, crema, slaw, optional guacamole
More about Geer Street Garden
CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS image

 

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS$13.75
Chicken Fried Shrimp, Bam-Bam Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Roasted Cashew, Fresh Thai Basil, Fresh Lime, Flour Tortillas
FISH TACOS$13.25
Beer Battered Wild Atlantic Cod, Chipotle Crema, Pickled Cabbage, Cilantro, Cotija, Fresh Lime, Flour Tortillas
More about KoKyu
2 Tacos image

 

Carrburritos RTP

900 Park Offices Drive, RTP

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Tacos$8.00
Your choice of fillings in two tortillas with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream or cheese. Served with a side of chips and your choice of salsa.
More about Carrburritos RTP
Clouds Durham image

 

Clouds Durham

905 West Main Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Taco
Choice of pork al pastor, chicken tinga, or beef picadillo, topped with onions and cilantro, served on corn torillas with a side of rice. Sorry no substitutions for rice.
More about Clouds Durham
Brisket Taco (1) image

 

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar

501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Taco$7.00
(1) House made flour tortilla, slaw, serrano crema, cheddar, BBQ sauce
More about Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
Blue Corn Cafe image

 

Blue Corn Cafe

716 9th St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Tacos$15.00
Two soft flour tacos stuffed with shredded chicken tinga. Topped with citrus cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and fresh avocado slices. Served with Black beans and saffron rice.
More about Blue Corn Cafe
Item pic

 

Bulkogi @ Boxyard

900 Park Offices Drive #240, Research Triangle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The 3 Tacos$10.00
More about Bulkogi @ Boxyard
Lawrence/Lagoon image

 

Lawrence/Lagoon

900 Park Office Dr Suite 120, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ONE TACO$6.50
More about Lawrence/Lagoon
Dos Perros image

 

Dos Perros

200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$14.00
Handmade corn tortillas with filling, served with black beans and rice (GF)
Choose your topping - barbacoa (beef) / carnitas (pork) / chicken salsa verde / local tempeh "pibil" w/roasted vegetables / fried shrimp (w/pico de gallo & chipotle aioli) / fried flounder (w/pico de gallo & chipotle aioli)
More about Dos Perros

