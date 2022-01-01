Tacos in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve tacos
Geer Street Garden
644 Foster Street, Durham
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
3 Grilled or Fried local catfish tacos with pico de gallo, salsa verde, crema, slaw, optional guacamole
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
|CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.75
Chicken Fried Shrimp, Bam-Bam Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Roasted Cashew, Fresh Thai Basil, Fresh Lime, Flour Tortillas
|FISH TACOS
|$13.25
Beer Battered Wild Atlantic Cod, Chipotle Crema, Pickled Cabbage, Cilantro, Cotija, Fresh Lime, Flour Tortillas
Carrburritos RTP
900 Park Offices Drive, RTP
|2 Tacos
|$8.00
Your choice of fillings in two tortillas with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream or cheese. Served with a side of chips and your choice of salsa.
Clouds Durham
905 West Main Street, Durham
|Street Taco
Choice of pork al pastor, chicken tinga, or beef picadillo, topped with onions and cilantro, served on corn torillas with a side of rice. Sorry no substitutions for rice.
Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham
|Brisket Taco
|$7.00
(1) House made flour tortilla, slaw, serrano crema, cheddar, BBQ sauce
Blue Corn Cafe
716 9th St, Durham
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$15.00
Two soft flour tacos stuffed with shredded chicken tinga. Topped with citrus cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and fresh avocado slices. Served with Black beans and saffron rice.
Bulkogi @ Boxyard
900 Park Offices Drive #240, Research Triangle
|The 3 Tacos
|$10.00
Dos Perros
200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham
|Tacos
|$14.00
Handmade corn tortillas with filling, served with black beans and rice (GF)
Choose your topping - barbacoa (beef) / carnitas (pork) / chicken salsa verde / local tempeh "pibil" w/roasted vegetables / fried shrimp (w/pico de gallo & chipotle aioli) / fried flounder (w/pico de gallo & chipotle aioli)