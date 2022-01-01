Taquitos in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve taquitos
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Chicken Taquitos
|$11.00
This fave appetizer is back! Rolled chicken tacos served with chipotle aioli and a cilantro sour cream.
NuvoTaco
2512 University Dr, Durham
|TAQUITOS
|$10.50
3 crispy taquitos of rotisserie chicken or chili-rubbed pork butt with gluten-free corn or flour tortillas, spicy aioli, guacatillo, sour cream, and queso fresco.
