Taquitos in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve taquitos

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Chicken Taquitos$11.00
This fave appetizer is back! Rolled chicken tacos served with chipotle aioli and a cilantro sour cream.
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS

NuvoTaco

2512 University Dr, Durham

TAQUITOS$10.50
3 crispy taquitos of rotisserie chicken or chili-rubbed pork butt with gluten-free corn or flour tortillas, spicy aioli, guacatillo, sour cream, and queso fresco.
