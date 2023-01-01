Tikka masala in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve tikka masala
Mango Indian Grill - Durham Food Hall
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Tikka Masala
|$12.00
Flavorful Chicken or Shrimp or Paneer Tikka marinated in Garam Masala, Roasted and Cooked with Tomato based cream sauce,
Served with Basmati Rice, Naan & 2 Sides
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street
811 North Ninth Street, Durham
|Goat Tikka Masala (GF)
|$19.99
Goat cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
|Lamb Tikka Masala (GF)
|$19.99
Lamb cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
|Paneer Tikka Masala (GF)
|$16.99
Cubes of Paneer, onions and peppers are marinated with yogurt and spices, grilled and then tossed in a creamy tomato-based sauce.