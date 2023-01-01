Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve tikka masala

Mango Indian Grill - Durham Food Hall

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tikka Masala$12.00
Flavorful Chicken or Shrimp or Paneer Tikka marinated in Garam Masala, Roasted and Cooked with Tomato based cream sauce,
Served with Basmati Rice, Naan & 2 Sides
More about Mango Indian Grill - Durham Food Hall
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street

811 North Ninth Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Goat Tikka Masala (GF)$19.99
Goat cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
Lamb Tikka Masala (GF)$19.99
Lamb cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
Paneer Tikka Masala (GF)$16.99
Cubes of Paneer, onions and peppers are marinated with yogurt and spices, grilled and then tossed in a creamy tomato-based sauce.
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street

