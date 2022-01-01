Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve tomato salad

Cafe' @ Durham Tech image

 

Cafe' @ Durham Tech

1634 Cooper Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 3oz dressing)$4.00
LG House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 5oz dressing)$5.50
More about Cafe' @ Durham Tech
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Tomato Salad$4.00
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons image

 

Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sun Dried Tomato Basil Chicken Salad$6.00
Chicken Salad with Celery and a Mayo Dressing seasoned with Sun Dried Tomatoes and Basil; cup
More about Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Heirloom Tomato Salad$12.99
More about Hope Valley Diner
Blue Corn Cafe image

 

Blue Corn Cafe

716 9th St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado and tomato salad with Grilled Chicken $11.95$13.00
Fresh field greens with Grilled Chicken, avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette
Avocado and tomato salad$11.00
Fresh field greens with avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette
Avocado and tomato salad$11.25
Fresh field greens with avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette
More about Blue Corn Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Chips And Salsa

Crispy Chicken

Chai Tea

Short Ribs

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Lox

Po Boy

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston