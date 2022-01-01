Tomato salad in Durham
Cafe' @ Durham Tech
1634 Cooper Street, Durham
|SM House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 3oz dressing)
|$4.00
|LG House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 5oz dressing)
|$5.50
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Cucumber Tomato Salad
|$4.00
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham
|Sun Dried Tomato Basil Chicken Salad
|$6.00
Chicken Salad with Celery and a Mayo Dressing seasoned with Sun Dried Tomatoes and Basil; cup
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
|Heirloom Tomato Salad
|$12.99
Blue Corn Cafe
716 9th St, Durham
|Avocado and tomato salad with Grilled Chicken $11.95
|$13.00
Fresh field greens with Grilled Chicken, avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette
|Avocado and tomato salad
|$11.00
Fresh field greens with avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette
|Avocado and tomato salad
|$11.25
Fresh field greens with avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette