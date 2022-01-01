Tortas in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve tortas
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham
|Torta Milanesa
Chicken or Eggplant Cutlet, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado Smash, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Sesame Roll
Blue Corn Cafe
716 9th St, Durham
|Black Bean Tortas
|$14.00
Black beans, eggplant, peppers and plantains blended together to make a vegetarian delight. These two griddle cakes are topped with a fresh pineapple & mango chutney and served with fresh slaw and saffron rice. *Gluten Free Upon Request*