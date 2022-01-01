Tortas in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve tortas

Torta Milanesa image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eastcut Sandwich Bar

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.6 (674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Torta Milanesa
Chicken or Eggplant Cutlet, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado Smash, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Sesame Roll
More about Eastcut Sandwich Bar
Blue Corn Cafe image

 

Blue Corn Cafe

716 9th St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Tortas$14.00
Black beans, eggplant, peppers and plantains blended together to make a vegetarian delight. These two griddle cakes are topped with a fresh pineapple & mango chutney and served with fresh slaw and saffron rice. *Gluten Free Upon Request*
More about Blue Corn Cafe

