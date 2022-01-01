Tortilla soup in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Saladelia #1
Saladelia #1
3604 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, Durham
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$3.99
Served with house focaccia.
More about Monuts
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Quart of Sweet Potato Dhal
|$15.00
Yellow lentils cooked down with copious amounts of Lil’ Farm sweet potatoes & ginger to yield a perfect Fall soup (or main dish!). Comes with one half-pint of pickle de gallo, our entirely not authentic take on cachumber that features pickled green tomatoes for an added kick.
Vegan.