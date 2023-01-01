Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Joe Van Gogh - Woodcroft

4711 5A Hope Valley Road, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$9.00
Sustainable, line-caught tuna, cornichon relish, greens, tomato, and roasted jalapeno aioli on Union Special multigrain.
Allergens: wheat, eggs.
Ingredients: tuna, cornichons, red onion, dill, jalapeno, greens, tomato, multigrain bread.
More about Joe Van Gogh - Woodcroft
Item pic

 

Joe Van Gogh - Broad St

1104 B Broad Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$9.00
Sustainable, line-caught tuna, cornichon relish, greens, tomato, and roasted jalapeno aioli on Union Special multigrain.
Allergens: wheat, eggs.
Ingredients: tuna, cornichons, red onion, dill, jalapeno, greens, tomato, multigrain bread.
More about Joe Van Gogh - Broad St

