Tuna sandwiches in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Joe Van Gogh - Woodcroft
4711 5A Hope Valley Road, Durham
|Tuna Sandwich
|$9.00
Sustainable, line-caught tuna, cornichon relish, greens, tomato, and roasted jalapeno aioli on Union Special multigrain.
Allergens: wheat, eggs.
Ingredients: tuna, cornichons, red onion, dill, jalapeno, greens, tomato, multigrain bread.
Joe Van Gogh - Broad St
1104 B Broad Street, Durham
|Tuna Sandwich
|$9.00
Sustainable, line-caught tuna, cornichon relish, greens, tomato, and roasted jalapeno aioli on Union Special multigrain.
Allergens: wheat, eggs.
Ingredients: tuna, cornichons, red onion, dill, jalapeno, greens, tomato, multigrain bread.