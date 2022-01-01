Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve turkey bacon

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Turkey Bacon$3.95
3 Slices
More about Beyu Caffe
Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining

3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oven-Baked Turkey Bacon Avocado$6.59
Turkey Bacon$1.29
Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese$4.99
More about Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey, Avocado and Bacon$11.00
sourdough bread, roast turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, green leaf lettuce, avocado mash, aioli*
Item contains wheat, dairy (bread and cheese), and eggs (aioli). Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Monuts

