Tzatziki in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve tzatziki
Cafe Parizade - 2200 W Main St
2200 W Main St, Durham
|Tzatziki
|$9.00
Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill - GF, Vegetarian
With house breads
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Tzatziki (half pint)
|$6.00
Called Cacik in Turkey, Tarator in the Balkans, Tzatziki in Greece, each version of this salad is a variation on a theme: yogurt, cucumbers, lemon and fresh herbs.
Perfect as a dip, slathered on a sandwich or alongside a pile of fresh tomatoes.
|Chicken Tzatziki
|$11.00
Focaccia, oregano roast chicken, marinated kale, tzatziki, pickled banana peppers
Item contains wheat and dairy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.