Tzatziki in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve tzatziki

Cafe Parizade - 2200 W Main St

2200 W Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tzatziki$9.00
Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill - GF, Vegetarian
With house breads
More about Cafe Parizade - 2200 W Main St
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Tzatziki (half pint)$6.00
Called Cacik in Turkey, Tarator in the Balkans, Tzatziki in Greece, each version of this salad is a variation on a theme: yogurt, cucumbers, lemon and fresh herbs.
Perfect as a dip, slathered on a sandwich or alongside a pile of fresh tomatoes.
Chicken Tzatziki$11.00
Focaccia, oregano roast chicken, marinated kale, tzatziki, pickled banana peppers
Item contains wheat and dairy. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
More about Monuts

