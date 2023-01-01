Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable lo mein in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve vegetable lo mein

Neo-China Restaurant

4015 University Dr, Durham, NC 27707, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L1. Vegetable Lo Mein$9.95
Napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, & snow peas
More about Neo-China Restaurant
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS

Tasu Noodle Bar

3307 Watkins Rd, Durham

Avg 3.8 (226 reviews)
Takeout
N2 - Vegetable Lo Mein$12.95
More about Tasu Noodle Bar

