Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve veggie salad

Cosmic Cantina image

 

Cosmic Cantina DURHAM - 1920 Perry St. Durham, NC 27705

1920 Perry St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
53.- Veggie Deluxe Salad$9.61
lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream
More about Cosmic Cantina DURHAM - 1920 Perry St. Durham, NC 27705
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Root Veggie + Pistachio Salad (half pint)$6.50
One half pint of roasted carrots, local scarlet and Hakurei turnips plus toasted pistachios and cilantro salsa verde!
Vegan! Contains nuts (pistachios) Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed in our item descriptions.
More about Monuts

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Bulgogi

Garlic Bread

Key Lime Pies

Chili

Hummus

Hash Browns

Chocolate Chip Cookies

French Toast

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (211 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (211 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (211 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston