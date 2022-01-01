Wonton soup in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Noodle Soup$6.95
Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth
More about Shiki Sushi
NOODLES

Thai star

5410 ste F, Durham

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)
Takeout
WONTON SOUP
Shrimp and chicken stuffed wonton
More about Thai star

