Wonton soup in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Wonton Soup
Durham restaurants that serve wonton soup
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
Avg 4
(1232 reviews)
Wonton Noodle Soup
$6.95
Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth
More about Shiki Sushi
NOODLES
Thai star
5410 ste F, Durham
Avg 4.5
(231 reviews)
WONTON SOUP
Shrimp and chicken stuffed wonton
More about Thai star
