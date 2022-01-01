Wontons in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve wontons
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham
|Beef Short Rib Wonton
|$15.00
(wontons) pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy
|L Beef Wontons
|$13.00
pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy
Thai@MainStreet
317 West Main Street, Durham
|A9 Crab wonton
|$6.00
Crispy wonton filled with imitation crab, cream cheese & scallions. Served with sweet chili sauce (4Pieces)
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$6.95
Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth