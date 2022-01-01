Durham restaurants you'll love
More about Village Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Village Pizza
45 Main Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Baked Ziti
|$9.99
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
|Garlic Knots
|$3.99
More about Durham House of Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Durham House of Pizza
38 Main Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$8.95
|Super Cheese Pizza
|$18.49
|House Salad
|$8.50
More about The Big Bean Durham
The Big Bean Durham
8 Jenkins court, Durham
|Popular items
|Morning Tots
|$12.00
Tater tots topped with scrambled eggs, crumbled bacon, cheese sauce, scallion and sriracha ketchup
|Spock
|$11.00
Three egg scramble with green peppers, red onions, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Topped with hollandaise and served with a side of home fries and toast of your choice.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$2.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich by selecting from a variety of options
More about hop + grind
hop + grind
17 Madbury Road, Durham
|Popular items
|MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"
|$10.50
house ground angus beef patty, truffle hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, maple syrup
|Basic B.....
|$7.00
Angus beef patty, sweet heat pickles, crispy onion strings, Cheddar + American cheese, hop sauce
|Fried Chicken BELLY
|$7.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
More about Sweetened Memories Bakery
Sweetened Memories Bakery
13 Jenkins Ct. Suite 120, Durham
|Popular items
|REGULAR Cupcakes
|$1.00