Durham restaurants you'll love

Durham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Durham

Durham's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches
Bakeries
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Must-try Durham restaurants

Village Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizza

45 Main Street, Durham

Avg 4.3 (738 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Ziti$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Garlic Knots$3.99
More about Village Pizza
Durham House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Durham House of Pizza

38 Main Street, Durham

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Cheese Pizza$8.95
Super Cheese Pizza$18.49
House Salad$8.50
More about Durham House of Pizza
The Big Bean Durham image

 

The Big Bean Durham

8 Jenkins court, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Morning Tots$12.00
Tater tots topped with scrambled eggs, crumbled bacon, cheese sauce, scallion and sriracha ketchup
Spock$11.00
Three egg scramble with green peppers, red onions, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Topped with hollandaise and served with a side of home fries and toast of your choice.
Breakfast Sandwich$2.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich by selecting from a variety of options
More about The Big Bean Durham
hop + grind image

 

hop + grind

17 Madbury Road, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"$10.50
house ground angus beef patty, truffle hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, maple syrup
Basic B.....$7.00
Angus beef patty, sweet heat pickles, crispy onion strings, Cheddar + American cheese, hop sauce
Fried Chicken BELLY$7.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
More about hop + grind
Sweetened Memories Bakery image

 

Sweetened Memories Bakery

13 Jenkins Ct. Suite 120, Durham

Avg 4.8 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
REGULAR Cupcakes$1.00
More about Sweetened Memories Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

rise + grind

17 Madbury Rd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about rise + grind
