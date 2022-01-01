Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Chicken Wraps
Durham restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Village Pizza - Durham
45 Main Street, Durham
Avg 4.3
(738 reviews)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$11.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.99
More about Village Pizza - Durham
JP's Grill
38 Main St, Durham
No reviews yet
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.50
Greek Chicken Wrap
$12.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.50
More about JP's Grill
