Chicken wraps in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Village Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizza - Durham

45 Main Street, Durham

Avg 4.3 (738 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
More about Village Pizza - Durham
JP's Grill image

 

JP's Grill

38 Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.50
Greek Chicken Wrap$12.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
More about JP's Grill

