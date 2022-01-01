Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Greek salad in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Greek Salad
Durham restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Village Pizza
45 Main Street, Durham
Avg 4.3
(738 reviews)
Large Greek Salad
$11.99
Small Greek Salad
$6.99
More about Village Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Durham House of Pizza
38 Main Street, Durham
Avg 4.5
(674 reviews)
Greek Salad
$9.50
More about Durham House of Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Durham
Cheeseburgers
Nachos
Mac And Cheese
More near Durham to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Epping
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(496 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(101 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston